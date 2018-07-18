MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Filipino Food on Maui: Joey’s Kitchen

BEST FILIPINO FOOD

JOEY’S KITCHEN

We are so lucky that Chef Joey Macadangdang decided to strike out on his own after many years at Roy’s and create Joey’s Kitchen. His Filipino fusion is bomb! You have two locations to choose from, one at the food court at Whaler’s Village where our visitors can sample his cuisine, and one in Napili where the locals pick up their plates. I can’t get enough of his shrimp pancit, lumpia, adobo and crispy pata. You have to try his adobo fried rice and seafood sinigang. Even if you are not into beautiful Filipino cuisine he has something for you! Tasty fish tacos, kalbi, steak, salmon and more local favorites make an appearance on his menu. (JR)

(2435 Kaanapali Pkwy, Lahaina); 808-868-4474; https://www.joeyskitchenhimaui.com/

JOEY’S KITCHEN 13%

PARADISE MARKET 12%

MAX’S RESTAURANT 10%