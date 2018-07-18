MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Female Bartender and Place: Marlena Ramirez, Dirty Monkey

BEST FEMALE BARTENDER AND PLACE

MARLENA RAMIREZ, DIRTY MONKEY

I fashion myself a decent enough cook. Years ago, my friend Chris recommended a book called Ratio. It’s a great cookbook that, more or less, says fats, flours and sugars are going taste best in certain proportions. Well, Marlena is hooking up some kick ass libations at The Dirty Monkey and luckily for you, she hasn’t read this book. She is overflowing with absurdly equal amounts of creativity, friendship, attentiveness, smiles and good ol’ fashioned banter. ($F)

(844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; http://www.thedirtymonkey.com/hawaii

MARLENA RAMIREZ AT DIRTY MONKEY 5%

AMANDA COOPER AT CAPTAIN JACKS 4%

RAE ENZO AT SPANKY’S 3%