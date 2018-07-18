Maui Time

MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Farmers Market on Maui: Upcountry Farmers Market

BEST FARMERS MARKET

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET

The Upcountry Farmer’s Market is Maui’s favorite place to be on a Saturday morning. Head up Haleakala to Pukalani for fresh and organic produce, locally made food items, plants, herbs, health and wellness products, and more. If you arrive early, you may also be able to pick up fresh baked breads, delicious Indian samosas, Cuban coffee, and more tasty treats from Alba’s Cuban Coladas. Muy Bien! (AM)

(55 Kiopaa St., Makawao); http://www.upcountryfarmersmarket.com/

UPCOUNTRY FARMERS MARKET 30%

HONOKOWAI FARMERS MARKET 13%

NAPILI FARMERS MARKET 12%

