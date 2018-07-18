MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Dining with a View on Maui: Mama’s Fish House

BEST DINING WITH A VIEW

MAMA’S FISH HOUSE

Well, this comes as no surprise! Not only is Mama’s Fish House MauiTime’s favorite place to dine with a view, but it’s also one of America’s “Top Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S.” according to TripAdvisor. No matter if you’re at lunch or dinner at Mama’s, the environment is always spectacular. With the gorgeous North Shore coastline, remarkable service, and one of the most delicious menus ever, Mama’s is always a superb choice. (AM)

(790 Poho PI, Paia); 808-579-8488; https://www.mamasfishhouse.com/

MAMA’S FISH HOUSE 14%

KIMO’S 11%

KULA LODGE 8%