MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Cocktail and Bar on Maui: The Training Room at Luana Lounge

BEST COCKTAIL AND BAR

THE TRAINING ROOM LUANA LOUNGE

Aaron Alcala-Mosley has an incredible palate when it comes to cocktails and he is only too willing to share it with you. The best part is you get to hang out at the Luana Lounge in the Fairmont Kea Lani to taste them. The Training Room has your vote for number one tipple. For me it’s the Chartreuse, one of my favorite spirits. For some it might be the vermouth or the Maker’s Mark. Served in an absinthe torched old fashioned glass and with an ice sphere, this drink is exquisite. (JR)

(4100 Luana Alunui Dr., Wailea); 808-875-4100; https://www.fairmont.com/kea-lani-maui/dining/luana/

THE TRAINING ROOM LUANA LOUNGE 4%

MAI TYLER FLEETWOOD’S 3%

TOMMY BAHAMA MARTINI 2%