MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Chinese Food on Maui: Star Noodle

BEST CHINESE FOOD

STAR NOODLE

Star Noodle has top rated legendary status for their asian fusion cuisine. The line out the door hasn’t stopped you from voting them the best Chinese food, you know they are worth the wait. You have a great taste when it comes to Chinese dishes: garlic noodles, gailan, fried saimin, and steamed pork buns. Don’t stop there, some of Star Noodle dishes are also from Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand. (JR)

(286 Kupuohi St., Lahaina); 808-667-5400; http://www.starnoodle.com/

STAR NOODLE 23%

CHINA BOAT RESTAURANT 16%

PANDA EXPRESS 13%