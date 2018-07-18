MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Chef on Maui: Sheldon Simeon

BEST CHEF

SHELDON SIMEON

Of course Maui’s favorite chef is Sheldon Simeon. Duh. From creating the first menu at Star Noodle to being America’s favorite Top Chef, we all love him. If you want to see what he’s really up to, make a point of heading to his restaurant Tin Roof in Kahului. The Mochiko Chicken is the bomb! Here is where you’ll enjoy some seriously tasty Kau Kau Tins, Saimin, Dry Mein, sandwiches, and Mum Mum’s. For dessert? Indulge in a Pono Pie. FYI. Tin Roof is only open from 10am-2pm, so plan accordingly. (AM)

(360 Papa PI. Ste Y, Kahului); 808-868-0753; http://www.tinroofmaui.com/

SHELDON SIMEON 21%

BEVERLY GANNON 8%

ISAAC BANCACO 7%