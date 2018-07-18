MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Business Lunch on Maui: Cafe O’Lei

BEST BUSINESS LUNCH

CAFE O’LEI

Cafe O’Lei is an amazing place with a menu as diverse as Maui and locations as exciting as Hawai‘i. With one location on the second floor of the zig-zag strip mall on South Kihei Road, and another at the Central Maui Dunes with breathtaking views of Mauna Kahalawai, Cafe O’lei possesses the kind of casual style and quiet air that makes it the proper place for business meetings. The creature comfort and soothing air make it the best and smoothest place to give a pitch, sit down with family and talk out the world, or simply enjoy good food. (ME)

(Kihei, Wailuku); 808-891-1368; http://www.cafeoleirestaurants.com/maui/

CAFE O’LEI 10%

BISTRO CASANOVA 6%

ARIA’S RESTAURANT 5%