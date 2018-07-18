MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Burrito on Maui: Frida’s Mexican Beach House

BEST BURRITO

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE

Maui residents appreciate a good-sized, beautiful, and tasty burrito by the ocean. At Frida’s Mexican Beach House, this Mexican staple is served in the form of the Mala Burrito, served wet and topped with the works: heaping portions of salsa, guacamole, and sour cream plated beautifully. Burritos are served with choice of protein or veggie. The rest of the menu is likewise delicious, and you get to enjoy your food in a relaxed ambiance with beautiful ocean views. (LH)

(1287 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-1287; http://fridasmaui.com/

