MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Burger on Maui: Cool Cat Cafe

BEST BURGER

COOL CAT CAFE

Cool Cat Cafe has a reputation that’s hard to beat. The winner of our best burger category for years running, this restaurant has this iconic American meal on lock. But they don’t just serve your average burger. Oh no, Cool Cat is known for its impressively long burger menu. You’re bound to find a flavor you enjoy here among the more than a dozen burger selections. Bring the kids to this family-friendly ‘50s-style diner, listen to some tunes, and enjoy a good ol’ burger and fries. (AB)

(658 Front St., Ste 160, Lahaina); 808-667-0908; http://www.coolcatcafe.com/

COOL CAT CAFE 26%

TEDDY’S BIGGER BURGERS 10%

STEWS MAUI BURGER 9%