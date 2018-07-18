MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Breakfast on Maui: Kihei Caffe

BEST BREAKFAST

KIHEI CAFFE

Just about any day of the week, Kihei Caffe has a line from the quonset hut door all the way down to the parking lot – the food is that good. They get so many people coming in for syrup-bathed pancakes and the delicious fried rice loco moco that they’ve even run out of tables by 8 o’clock in the morning. But not to worry, the small outlet in the building next to them now fits extra seating to make sure all you breakfast lovers out there can get a taste. (ME)

(1945 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-2230; http://www.kiheicaffe.co

KIHEI CAFFE 7%

GRANDMA’S 6%

GAZEBO RESTAURANT 5%