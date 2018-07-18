MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Bento on Maui: TJ’s Warehouse

BEST BENTO

TJ’S WAREHOUSE

Tucked into the Wailuku Industrial area, sharing a space with Maui Chemical & Paper Products, is the incredibly delicious TJ’s. Those who know, know, and those who don’t can go check it out for themselves: From poke to bentos, TJ’s offers authentic flavors and excellent prices. Their bentos range from yakitori chicken and chicken katsu to butterfish, unagi and shrimp tempura, amongst others. TJ’s offers a variety of combo bentos that are as delicious as they are reasonable and yummy. (LH)

(871 Alua St,m Wailuku); 808-249-0825; http://tjscateringmaui.com/

TJ’S WAREHOUSE 37%

JAWS COUNTRY STORE 20%

UPTOWN TEXACO 14%