MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best BBQ on Maui: Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse

There’s a whole lot of barbeque in America and when it’s done right, it’s amazing. Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse has been doing barbeque right for a long time. Their cornbread is sweet and soft and their ingredients are always the best to make the softest meat, the sweetest sauces, and the most forgiving meatloaf one can find. Located at the legendary triangle in South Kihei, Fat Daddy’s provides a country style inner sanctum that calls forth a nostalgic happiness for the days of the old West when barbeque was the only game in town. (ME)

(1913 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); 808-879-8711; http://www.fatdaddysmaui.com/

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE 24%

BEACH BUMS 22%

MAMA’S RIBS & ROTISSERIE 11%