MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Barista and Place 2018: Sephanie Louise Constantino at Cafe Cafe

BEST BARISTA AND PLACE

STEPHANIE LOUISE CONSTANTINO AT CAFE CAFE

Stephanie Constantino makes a mean coffee, and when it’s time for a cup of Joe you head to Cafe Cafe for the caffeine. Their cute Lahainaluna location serves some of the best ice coffee and espresso in the land. Constantino likes to fix it up just how you like it and doesn’t balk at whole milk or skim milk details. Enjoy! (JR)

(129 Lahainaluna Rd., Lahaina); 808-661-0006; https://cafecafemaui.com/

STEPHANIE LOUISE CONSTANTINO AT CAFE CAFE 5%

MEGAN KANEKOA AT COFFEE COMPANY 4%

CHRISTINA SARASOLA AT ALBA’S CUBAN COLADAS 3%