MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Bar on Maui: Down the Hatch

BEST BAR

DOWN THE HATCH

Once again Down the Hatch is taking top honors for Best Bar on Maui. Drop down into their friendly grotto in Lahaina’s Wharf Center surrounded by water features, green plants, but most importantly plenty of ice, glassware and Maui’s best adult beverages. There is always a friendly face behind the bar ready to wet your whistle! And their schedule of events is huge! Want your beer with live music? They have it. Want to pretend you’re in New Orleans? Come down on Tuesdays. Events like wine Down Wednesdays and Fresh Squeezed Fridays and free magic Monday is everything you want to drink to. (JR)

(658 Front St. #102, Lahaina); 808-661-4900; https://www.dthmaui.com/down-the-hatch

DOWN THE HATCH 14%

CHARLEY’S RESTAURANT & SALOON 6%

FLEETWOOD’S ON FRONT ST. 4%