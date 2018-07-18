MauiTime Best of Maui 2018: Best Bakery on Maui: Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop

BEST BAKERY

LEODA’S KITCHEN AND PIE SHOP

Halfway across the Pali in Olowalu, nestled at the base of Mauna Kahalawai, sits the bustling Leoda’s. They are known for their pies, and for good reason: From mac nut chocolate to apple crumb, Olowalu lime, banana cream pie, and praline, there’s a flavor for all tastes, including savory pies. They. Are. So. Good. In addition to their larger pies, they also sell mini-pies for when you need to try more than one. Beyond the bakery, the shop also serves sandwiches and salads in a cute, plantation-inspired dining. Casual but elegant, with a commitment to using many local providers, hit up Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop for the win. (LH)

(820 Olowalu Village Rd., Lahaina); 808-662-3600; http://www.leodas.com/

LEODA’S KITCHEN AND PIE SHOP 15%

KOMODAS 14%

DONUT DYNAMITE 9%