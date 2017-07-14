MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Vietnamese Food on Maui: A Saigon Cafe

BEST VIETNAMESE FOOD

A SAIGON CAFE

Local favorite A Saigon Café opened in 1993, moved to its current location in 1995, and has since gained national attention for having some of the best Vietnamese food in the state. Aside from its use of fresh ingredients and tons of vegetarian options, A Saigon Cafe is noted for its friendlier-than-average service in a convivial atmosphere that only complements the abundance of flavors coming out of the kitchen. 1792 Main St., Wailuku; 808-243-9560; Asaigoncafe.com. (SC)

A SAIGON CAFE 53%

BA-LE 20%

VIETNAMESE CUISINE 15%