MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Vegetarian on Maui: Down to Earth Kahului

BEST VEGETARIAN

DOWN TO EARTH KAHULUI

Remember when Down To Earth had a location in Makawao? It was so perfect and quaint. Although Upcountry folks are super bummed it’s no longer there, our readers still say that DTE has the best vegetarian food found on Maui (at their huge Kahului store). We totally agree. Everyone who loves DTE already knows about their Mock Chicken Tofu in their salad bar. They also have awesome cold pressed coffee, amazing weekly percentage-off sales, smoothies, veggie sandwiches and a vitamin room, but the Mock Chicken Tofu is a great reason to go. Also, try the Ulu Potato Salad if available. 305 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-2661; Downtoearth.org. (AM)

DOWN TO EARTH KAHULUI 29%

FARMACY 21%

JOY’S PLACE 8%