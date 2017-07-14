MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Sushi on Maui: Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar

BEST SUSHI

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR

D.K. Kodama’s Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar has been on our regular dining rotation since 1996, and is your pick for this year’s Best Sushi. We love to start with the Matsuhisa-style Miso Butterfish, and then dive into our favorite nigiri sushi and any number of rolls on their expansive menu, including Sansei’s award-winning Panko-crusted Fresh Ahi Sashimi and Mango Crab Salad Hand Roll. Kihei and Kapalua; Sanseihawaii.com. (SC)

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR 42%

KOJIMA’S 9%

SUSHI PARADISE 8%