MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Steak on Maui: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

BEST STEAK

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

When not just any meat will do, you go to Ruth’s Chris Steak House for your Best Steak on Maui. Ruth’s Chris serves consistently high-quality USDA Prime beef, cooked to your specification and delivered to your table sizzling in butter on 500-degree plates. From a petite filet to a porterhouse for two, you’ll find the right cut that satisfies your most carnivorous urges. Wailea and Lahaina; Ruthschris.com. (SC)

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 34%

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE 13%

DUO’S 11%