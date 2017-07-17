MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Spam Musubi on Maui: Minit Stop

BEST SPAM MUSUBI

MINIT STOP

Chefs like Sam Choy, Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong elevated Hawaiian cuisine and shared it with the mainland masses. But no single article of food could evoke as much Mauian spirit and nostalgia for me as the inimitable Spam Musubi at Minit Stop. Food trends may come and go–the island’s recent influx of gastropubs and healthy cafes are a pleasant surprise–but we’ll always have our Minit Stop Spam Musubi. Islandwide; Minitstop.com. (SC)

MINIT STOP 34%

KITAGAWA’S CHEVRON 22%

HOMEMAID BAKERY 9%