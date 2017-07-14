MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Smoothie on Maui: Hawaiian Moons

BEST SMOOTHIE

HAWAIIAN MOONS

The 2017 winner of best smoothie on Maui goes to Hawaiian Moon’s in Kihei. Home of the best healthy (non-alcoholic) blender concocted drinks on island, here’s where to go in Kihei for luscious fruit, herb and protein potions. We love the Sunset, Protein Fix and Ginger Moon smoothies. Whether you want to nurture your muscles after making gains at the gym, or if you’re looking for the ultimate nirvana after savasana, our readers say that this is the best spot. 2411 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-4356; Hawaiianmoons.com. (AM)

HAWAIIAN MOONS 33%

BAYA BOWLS 22%

CAFE CAFE 10%