MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Shave Ice on Maui: Ululani’s Shave Ice

BEST SHAVE ICE

ULULANI’S SHAVE ICE

With five locations island-wide, Ululani’s is your perennial pick for Best Shave Ice. You love Ululani’s super smooth, fine and fluffy snow with an extensive choice of flavors made from 100 percent pure cane sugar, premium purees, natural fruit juices and local ingredients, at affordable prices. And you appreciate those add-ons, like Maui-made Roselani’s ice cream, hand-cut mochi, azuki beans and shredded toasted coconut. Islandwide; Ululanishawaiianshaveice.com. (SC)

 

