MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Service on Maui: Mala Ocean Tavern

Mark Ellman’s Mala Ocean Tavern is this year’s winner for best service on Maui. Oh, what a joy it is to spend time at this West Maui restaurant! Dining with a view in Lahaina is incredible, especially when you have an abundance of tasty menu items available at your whim like at this joint. Coconut Shrimp and Oysters? Both amazing starters. The Burrata Cheese Tomato Salad and the Whole Wok Fried Opakapaka. Unreal. Not only is the menu outstanding at Mala, but they also happen to offer the best service on Maui. Cheers to the Mala crew! You guys are livin’ it up and offering your customers the best service experience possible on Maui. 1307 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com. (AM)

