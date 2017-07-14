MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Seafood on Maui: Honu Seafood & Pizza

BEST SEAFOOD

HONU SEAFOOD & PIZZA

Just like 2016, the best place for seafood on Maui is Honu Seafood & Pizza in Lahaina. Fabulous views, Green Hawaiian Sea Turtles (honu) on the shoreline and a fantastic menu? Really, how could you go wrong? Here we find island restaurateur Mark Ellman, doing his thing. At Honu, you’ll find that the service is always impeccable and that the menu is just as enticing with selections like Ahi Bruschetta, Grilled Spanish Octopus, Wok Fried Hawaiian Snapper and Rock Shrimp & Grits adorning their menu. 1295 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com. (AM)

HONU’S 25%

LAHAINA FISH CO. 22%

SEAHOUSE 13%