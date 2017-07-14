MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Restaurant on Maui: Star Noodle

BEST RESTAURANT

STAR NOODLE

So, you like noodles and ramen? Naaahh, you don’t know what you’re talking about until you taste the Local Saimin at Star Noodle! Tucked away in industrial Lahaina is where you can find some of the best food on island. Just ask our readers. Star Noodle has been voted best restaurant on Maui, and we’re not shocked. Here’s where you go for a sake cocktail happy hour with friends, date night (when trying to impress), the munchies and more. Everything on their menu is amazing from the Star Kimchi to the Malasadas. 286 Kupuohi St., Lahaina; 808-667-5400; Starnoodle.com. (AM)

STAR NOODLE 11%

HULA GRILL 10%

KULA BISTRO 9%