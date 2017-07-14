Maui Time

You are here: Home / Best of Maui / Best Maui Restaurants and Bars, Food and Drink / MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Pupus on Maui: Three’s Bar & Grill

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Pupus on Maui: Three’s Bar & Grill

by Leave a Comment

BEST PUPUS

THREE’S BAR & GRILL

MauiTime readers voted Three’s Bar & Grill as having the Best Pupus this year and given their extensive menu, it’s easy to see why. There’s something appetizing for everyone, from Kalua Pork Nachos to Panko-crusted Ahi Rolls and Hurricane Fries tossed in furikake, topped with sriracha aioli and mochi crunch, as well as a full sushi bar, and so much more. 1945 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. (SC)

 

THREE’S BAR & GRILL 16%

MILL HOUSE 12%

PINEAPPLE GRILL 6%

 

Comments

comments