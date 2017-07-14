MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Poke on Maui: Kaohu Store

BEST POKE

KAOHU STORE

If there’s one thing we know on Maui, it’s poke. For some of the freshest on island, your pick for this year’s Best Poke is Kaohu Store. Although eaters go nuts for their Spicy Ninja Poke, this small, family-owned and locally operated poke shop stocks near-endless varieties. Check out their poke goods and plate lunch specials on Twitter and Instagram: @kaohustore. 1833 Kaohu St., Wailuku; 808-244-7878. (SC)

KAOHU STORE 37%

LIKE POKE FOOD TRUCK 32%

TAKAMIYA MARKET 13%