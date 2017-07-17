MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Plate Lunch on Maui: Aloha Mixed Plate

BEST PLATE LUNCH
ALOHA MIXED PLATE
For reasonably priced local food and drinks any time of day, in a casual waterfront setting, Aloha Mixed Plate won your vote for Best Plate Lunch. While their Loco Moco is a favorite for breakfast, midday is meant for its popular plate lunches like the Ali‘i, Beachside and Aloha Mixed Plates, as well as local fare like Mochiko Chicken, Lau Lau and Kalua Pork and Cabbage. 1285 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-3322; Alohamixedplate.com. (SC)
ALOHA MIXED PLATE 34%
808 PLATES 22%
UPTOWN CHEVRON 4%
