MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Pau Hana on Maui: South Shore Tiki Lounge

BEST PAU HANA
SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE
It looks like a tiki shack and feels like home–only better, because there’s booze. South Shore Tiki Lounge wins your Best Pau Hana vote this year for providing your hard-earned drinks and pupus with a smile, live music on its lanai, and a daily happy hour from 11am to 6pm, which means all your friends are there anyway. 1913 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com. (SC)
SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE 14%
KONO’S ON THE GREEN 11%
MAUI BREWING CO. 8%
