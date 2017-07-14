MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Pancakes on Maui: Tasty Crust

BEST PANCAKES

TASTY CRUST

This year’s best pancakes on Maui winner is Tasty Crust. Located on Mill Street in Wailuku, here’s a huge shout out to one of Maui’s most legendary mom and pop restaurants. Known for their pancakes, cozy atmosphere and local kine vibes, we warmly congratulate Tasty Crust for the win. Here’s where you go for comfort food like traditional Spare Ribs, shrimp-based Saimin and lots of ono breakfast items (the BEST crispy bacon, too). Check it out if you haven’t been there lately. 1770 Mill St., Wailuku; 808-244-0845. (AM)

TASTY CRUST 26%

SLAPPY CAKES 20%

JACK’S INN 16%