MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best New Restaurant on Maui: Fork & Salad Maui

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

FORK & SALAD MAUI

Yay, Fork & Salad! Thank the gods for this best new Maui restaurant. A restaurant concept like this has been longtime overdue for Maui’s beautiful and healthy island life. Not only do we love their presentation and service, but their menu is perfect. Just what you need for a quick and healthy lunch to-go, an invigorating meal with a friend or a casual business lunch. Here, you’ll find an awesome build-your-own salad bar full of clean and fresh local ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches, a keiki menu and kombucha on draft. We also appreciate their video PR when informing customers about how they safely prepare their food. 1279 S Kihei Rd.; 808-879-3675; Forkandsaladmaui.com. (AM)

FORK & SALAD MAUI 28%

NYLOS 21%

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHEN 18%