MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best New Bar on Maui: The Dirty Monkey

BEST NEW BAR

THE DIRTY MONKEY

It’s no surprise that Maui’s best new bar is The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. Located on Front Street in the old Moose McGillicuddy’s spot, Dirty Monkey has hit the West Maui late night scene with a huge bang! First, no attention to detail was spared when creating their cocktail menu that’s full of top shelf liquor concoctions. It’s a mixology lover’s dream come true with drinks like the Haiku, made with Suntory Toki Whiskey, Green Chartreuse, lemon and pineapple. We’re also stoked on their late night DJ selections. For example, legendary house music DJ Donald Glaude will be playing there on Aug. 12. See you there! 844 Front St., Lahaina; 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. (AM)

THE DIRTY MONKEY 31%

SHEARWATER TAVERN 23%

PINT & CORK 17%