MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Mixologist on Maui: Aaron Alcala Mosley, Luana Lounge, Fairmont Kea Lani

BEST MIXOLOGIST

AARON ALCALA-MOSLEY, LUANA LOUNGE, FAIRMONT KEA LANI

Luana at the Fairmont Kea Lani is a lovely oceanfront lounge primed for sunset viewing. But of its most remarkable features is inspired bartender Aaron Alcala-Mosley, MauiTime readers’ vote for Best Mixologist. It’s clear that Alcala-Mosley is part craft cocktail-artist, part superior liquor-historian, and his passion for well balanced drinks–and the people who love them–is infectious as well as thirst-inducing. 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. (SC)

 

