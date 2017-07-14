MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Mixologist on Maui: Aaron Alcala Mosley, Luana Lounge, Fairmont Kea Lani

BEST MIXOLOGIST
Luana at the Fairmont Kea Lani is a lovely oceanfront lounge primed for sunset viewing. But of its most remarkable features is inspired bartender Aaron Alcala-Mosley, MauiTime readers’ vote for Best Mixologist. It’s clear that Alcala-Mosley is part craft cocktail-artist, part superior liquor-historian, and his passion for well balanced drinks–and the people who love them–is infectious as well as thirst-inducing. 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. (SC)
AARON ALCALA-MOSLEY, LUANA LOUNGE, FAIRMONT KEA LANI 22%
ADAM RIO, DOWN THE HATCH 13%
BRANDON ALLRED, FLEETWOOD’S 10%
