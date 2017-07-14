MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Mexican Food on Maui: Amigo’s

BEST MEXICAN FOOD

AMIGO’S

Our readers have voted Amigos as the best Mexican food on Maui since 2012! If you’re looking for some of the tastiest Mexican food on the island, head to Amigos. They have three locations on island: Kahului (Akaku Center), Kihei (Long’s Center) and Lahaina (Front Street). Amigos serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. That means you can have your huevos rancheros and your tacos, too! A handful of things that we especially love are their Taquitos, Shrimp Ceviche Bowl, Chile Relleno, Chicken Mole, Alambres and Carne Asada. Islandwide; Amigosmaui.com. (AM)

AMIGO’S 38%

POLLI’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 18%

FERNANDO’S MEXICAN GRILL 7%