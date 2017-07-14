MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Mediterranean Food on Maui: Pita Paradise

BEST MEDITERRANEAN FOOD
PITA PARADISE
When you need a break from your standard island fare, Pita Paradise offers a healthful and exotic oasis as your Best Mediterranean Food winner. Culinary wayfarers enjoy the Ziziki Bread and hummus, lamb gnocchi and gyro, and the unique Baklava Ice Cream Cake. Pita Paradise also infuses their Greek, Italian and Mediterranean dishes with local touches, like fresh fish caught daily by the owner. 34 Wailea Ike Dr.; 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. (SC)
PITA PARADISE 51%
MEDITERRANEAN FOOD TRUCK 11%
HABIBI’S 11%
