MAUITIME BEST OF MAUI 2017: Best Maui Restaurants and Bars, Food and Drink Revealed

These are the top voted restaurants and bars on Maui. We asked you Maui, what restaurants were the best, and you responded. These top Maui Restaurants are the definitely the best on Maui, because you said so. Read on for the best places to have breakfast, where the best service is, who is Maui’s best bartender, where to get the best margarita and more!

Island-style food made with Aloha? Yes, please! It’s no biggie that Da Kitchen has won best local food spot on Maui two years in a row. First of all, their Fried Spam Musubi is the bomb.com. Second, they have the best Lau Lau plate on island… plus, their Chicken Katsu plate is made with hormone free chicken. Here’s a big thanks to Da Kitchen for serving up the tastiest and most consistent local food on island. Have you ever had a Polynesian Paralysis Moco? How about a Kanak Attack Combo Moco? Yeah, check these guys out ASAP. 425 Koloa St., Kahului; 808-871-7782; Dakitchen.com. (AM)

DA KITCHEN CAFE 36%

POI BY DA POUND 20%

808 GRINDZ CAFE 5%

*

So, you like noodles and ramen? Naaahh, you don’t know what you’re talking about until you taste the Local Saimin at Star Noodle! Tucked away in industrial Lahaina is where you can find some of the best food on island. Just ask our readers. Star Noodle has been voted best restaurant on Maui, and we’re not shocked. Here’s where you go for a sake cocktail happy hour with friends, date night (when trying to impress), the munchies and more. Everything on their menu is amazing from the Star Kimchi to the Malasadas. 286 Kupuohi St., Lahaina; 808-667-5400; Starnoodle.com. (AM)

STAR NOODLE 11%

HULA GRILL 10%

KULA BISTRO 9%

*

Yay, Fork & Salad! Thank the gods for this best new Maui restaurant. A restaurant concept like this has been longtime overdue for Maui’s beautiful and healthy island life. Not only do we love their presentation and service, but their menu is perfect. Just what you need for a quick and healthy lunch to-go, an invigorating meal with a friend or a casual business lunch. Here, you’ll find an awesome build-your-own salad bar full of clean and fresh local ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches, a keiki menu and kombucha on draft. We also appreciate their video PR when informing customers about how they safely prepare their food. 1279 S Kihei Rd.; 808-879-3675; Forkandsaladmaui.com. (AM)

FORK & SALAD MAUI 28%

NYLOS 21%

HUMBLE MARKET KITCHEN 18%

*

Whether you’re brunching, supping on the lanai, or lounging in the Red Bar for Happy Hour, Gannon’s offers spectacular views–but especially for sunset. Perched midway between Wailea’s Gold and Emerald Courses, Gannon’s terraced outpost overlooks Makena Bay and ʻAlalakeiki Channel. Past the jutting peak of Makena State Park to the left, diners can spot the tiny islet of Molokini, with Maui Nui’s smallest island Kaho‘olawe, looming just beyond. 100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com. (SC)

GANNON’S WAILEA 19%

KIMO’S 16%

SEASCAPE 12%

*

Since its inception in 1990, Lahaina Grill has earned multiple Hale ‘Aina Awards, ‘Aipono Awards and MauiTime readers’ accolades–it’s also this year’s winner for Best Fine Dining. You love Lahaina Grill for special occasions, noshing on entrees like sautéed mahi-mahi with Kula spinach, herb-infused mashed potatoes, gorgonzola, pancetta and chardonnay beurre blanc; and Maui-onion-and-sesame-seed-crusted, seared ahi with vanilla bean jasmine rice, and apple cider-soy butter vinaigrette. 127 Lahainaluna Rd.; 808-667-5117; Lahainagrill.com. (SC)

LAHAINA GRILL 20%

MAMA’S FISH HOUSE 17%

GERARD’S 7%

*

Mark Ellman’s Mala Ocean Tavern is this year’s winner for best service on Maui. Oh, what a joy it is to spend time at this West Maui restaurant! Dining with a view in Lahaina is incredible, especially when you have an abundance of tasty menu items available at your whim like at this joint. Coconut Shrimp and Oysters? Both amazing starters. The Burrata Cheese Tomato Salad and the Whole Wok Fried Opakapaka. Unreal. Not only is the menu outstanding at Mala, but they also happen to offer the best service on Maui. Cheers to the Mala crew! You guys are livin’ it up and offering your customers the best service experience possible on Maui. 1307 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-9394; Malaoceantavern.com. (AM)

MALA OCEAN TAVERN 25%

LEIS FAMILY CLASS ACT 11%

MATTEO’S 4%

*

Midday hunger is no joke. But if 808 On Main is within your sight, not to worry! MauiTime readers smartly voted for the consistently great service and food at this airy eatery, with creative pupus like the Lamb Lettuce Wraps and Mediterranean Nachos, salad options like the “Uncle Chad” with goat cheese and candied pecans, a wide array of sandwiches and burgers like the Salmon Spinach, as well as Kimchee Fries and housemade S’mores. 2051 Main St., Wailuku; 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com. (SC)

808 ON MAIN 16%

LEODA’S KITCHEN 9%

RELISH 4%

*

MauiTime readers repeatedly vote Cafe O’Lei for Best Business Lunch, whether dining at The Dunes or their original location in Kihei. Business lunchers appreciate Cafe O’Lei for their cozy, cool interior with plentiful seating, a midday menu of fresh and flavorful dishes with island flair, popular “plate lunch” specials, reasonable prices, and a full bar for those extra-special business meetings–expensed or not. 2439 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-891-1368; 1333 Maui Lani Pkwy, Kahului, HI 96732; (808) 877-0073; Cafeoleirestaurants.com. (SC)

CAFE O’LEI 21%

BISTRO CASANOVA 13%

NALU’S 10%

*

Your vote for Maui’s Best Breakfast five years in a row, Kihei Caffe is the place to get your most important meal of the day. With hearty breakfasts served until 2pm daily, Kihei Caffe offers a few highly coveted outside tables. There’s also a long sidewalk-adjacent counter facing Kalama Park across the street for prime people-watching while mowing down your Loco Moco and banana-mac nut pancakes. 1945 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-2230; Kiheicaffe.com. (SC)

KIHEI CAFFE 19%

GAZEBO RESTAURANT 9%

CASTAWAY CAFE 6%

*

Big up’s to Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel for being Maui’s best buffet! Whether you’re celebrating Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Easter or your favorite person’s birthday–this is definitely where you should go. First, the location is incredible. Second, KBH is legendary. But most importantly, the menu dishes served are well-portioned (big) and the service is always filled with the kind of aloha service you want and appreciate. We love KBH. 2525 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.; 808-661-0011; Kbhmaui.com. (AM)

KAANAPALI BEACH HOTEL 29%

KAHILI RESTAURANT 22%

GRAND WAILEA 8%

*

It’s official: keiki love IHOP. And really, what’s not to love about pancakes with whipped cream faces on them? Friendly service, affordable prices–and regular promotions like “Kids Eat Free”–with lots of options and hearty portions of American comfort food, means the whole family can dine out without emptying the piggy bank or having to get the syrup off the tablecloth at home. 70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-871-4000; Ihopmaui.com. (SC)

IHOP 25%

FLATBREAD 8%

MCDONALD’S 6%

*

Across the street from Kam II, this year’s Best Local Sandwich winner 808 Deli churns out all manner of meat and non-meat between slices of bread (or whole grain wraps, if you’re into that sort of thing). Cold sandos, toasted hoagies and paninis are on the menu, along with salads, gourmet hot dogs, a few breakfast items, a keiki menu and a “Beach Box To Go.” It’s no frills but deli-cious! 2511 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-1111; 808deli.com. (SC)

808 DELI 32%

LEODA’S KITCHEN 9%

MR. SUB’S 7%

*

We’ve always considered pizza to be one of the most important food groups. And on Maui, there’s no shortage of the cheese pie. But this year, we go crazy for Pizza Madness, voted Best Local Pizza for its fresh toppings and flavorful sauce on ‘zas offered in four sizes (the foam sea creatures on the walls may have helped). Diners also rave about their crispy chicken wings, which is not pizza, but makes for an excellent accompaniment to the star lunacy here. 1455 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-270-9888; Pizzamadnessmaui.com. (SC)

PIZZA MADNESS 39%

SHAKA PIZZA 18%

SERPICO’S RESTAURANT 9%

*

Sam Sato’s for the win… always. We are so thankful for our local Maui food spots, and this one takes the cake for local cheap eats this year. On Maui, and throughout the outer islands, these kinds of ‘mom and pop’ shops are totally disappearing and it’s devastating. Get your okole to Sam Sato’s ASAP and try everything on the menu. If you want the best local cheap eats, you should try their Dry Mein, BBQ Beef Sticks, French Fries, Saimin and the whole breakfast menu. 1750 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku; 808-244-7124. (AM)

SAM SATO 21%

NAGASAKO 12%

BAMBOO GRILL 5%

*

With five locations island-wide, Ululani’s is your perennial pick for Best Shave Ice. You love Ululani’s super smooth, fine and fluffy snow with an extensive choice of flavors made from 100 percent pure cane sugar, premium purees, natural fruit juices and local ingredients, at affordable prices. And you appreciate those add-ons, like Maui-made Roselani’s ice cream, hand-cut mochi, azuki beans and shredded toasted coconut. Islandwide; Ululanishawaiianshaveice.com. (SC)

ULULANI’S SHAVE ICE 62%

LOCAL BOY’S 16%

BREAKWALL SHAVE ICE CO. 8%

*

For reasonably priced local food and drinks any time of day, in a casual waterfront setting, Aloha Mixed Plate won your vote for Best Plate Lunch. While their Loco Moco is a favorite for breakfast, midday is meant for its popular plate lunches like the Ali‘i, Beachside and Aloha Mixed Plates, as well as local fare like Mochiko Chicken, Lau Lau and Kalua Pork and Cabbage. 1285 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-3322; Alohamixedplate.com. (SC)

ALOHA MIXED PLATE 34%

808 PLATES 22%

UPTOWN CHEVRON 4%

*

Eskimo Candy Seafood Market started as a local wholesale operation in 1987. When they opened their shark-bedecked cafe in 2003, ravenous pirate-types fell for their fast and fresh seafood and meat dishes, hook line and sinker. Although most known for their Poke Bowls, Eskimo Candy won your votes for their ample portions of lightly battered fish–available with ono, mahi or opakapaka–and crispy seasoned fries. 2665 Wai Wai Pl., Kihei; 808-879-5686; Eskimocandy.com. (SC)

ESKIMO CANDY 45%

CAPTAIN JACK’S ISLAND GRILL 17%

MULLIGAN’S 8%

*

It’s no surprise that the best place on Maui for saimin and ramen is Ramen-Ya. Now located near Macy’s at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, here’s where to go for Kimchee, Katsu Curry, yummy Shoyu Ramen, Shrimp Tempura, lunch and dinner combos. One of the coolest things about eating at Ramen-Ya is that they offer a free side of Gyoza between 2-5pm and that the food is always hot when served. If you’re looking for a quick and easy family dinner take-out option, or an easy meal after a movie, this is the spot. 275 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-873-9688. (AM)

RAMEN-YA 33%

RESTAURANT MATSU 26%

ARCHIE’S 11%

*

Chefs like Sam Choy, Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong elevated Hawaiian cuisine and shared it with the mainland masses. But no single article of food could evoke as much Mauian spirit and nostalgia for me as the inimitable Spam Musubi at Minit Stop. Food trends may come and go–the island’s recent influx of gastropubs and healthy cafes are a pleasant surprise–but we’ll always have our Minit Stop Spam Musubi. Islandwide; Minitstop.com. (SC)

MINIT STOP 34%

KITAGAWA’S CHEVRON 22%

HOMEMAID BAKERY 9%

*

With an original flagship store operation in Paia, and now two more locations in Kihei and Lahaina, you better find yourself at a Paia Fish Market as soon as possible. This family-owned business is exactly what you’d expect and more for the best fish sandwich on Maui, fresh sashimi, local food plates, epic caesar salads and more. With a casual, yet beach-lover inspired atmosphere, Paia Fish Market always provides tasty meals, full plates and an overall awesome experience. Pro tip: order any fish sandwich (they’re all delicious) and get a side of French fries and an extra side of their coleslaw. 100 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-8030; Paiafishmarket.com. (AM)

PAIA FISH MARKET 52%

COCONUT’S FISH CAFE 8%

CAFE MAMBO 5%

*

Remember when Down To Earth had a location in Makawao? It was so perfect and quaint. Although Upcountry folks are super bummed it’s no longer there, our readers still say that DTE has the best vegetarian food found on Maui (at their huge Kahului store). We totally agree. Everyone who loves DTE already knows about their Mock Chicken Tofu in their salad bar. They also have awesome cold pressed coffee, amazing weekly percentage-off sales, smoothies, veggie sandwiches and a vitamin room, but the Mock Chicken Tofu is a great reason to go. Also, try the Ulu Potato Salad if available. 305 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-2661; Downtoearth.org. (AM)

DOWN TO EARTH KAHULUI 29%

FARMACY 21%

JOY’S PLACE 8%

*

Our readers say that if you love fish tacos, Frida’s in Lahaina is where to go! Not only is Frida’s the best place on Maui for tacos, but it’s also Mark Ellman’s (owner of Honu’s and Mala’s) newest restaurant venture. It’s the absolute best place to go on Maui for authentic and rare Mexican selections. No, not just the fish tacos, but for items that are rarely found outside of Mexico like the Tiger Prawn Mojo De Ajo, Mezcal Oyster Shooters, Cactus Fries and the Ahi Aguachile. We invite you to enjoy gorgeous views from Mala Wharf and see what this place is all about. 1287 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-1287; Fridasmaui.com. (AM)

FRIDA’S MEXICAN BEACH HOUSE 28%

THE FISH MARKET MAUI 19%

HORHITOS 15%

*

Ok. This is pretty epic. Cool Cat Cafe is the winner of the best burger on Maui for the fourteenth time (in a row)! If you haven’t had one of their many mouthwatering burger selections yet, here’s the loud siren calling!! Open for lunch and dinner, this West Maui burger hot spot is ultra famous for having the longest menu of burgers on Maui- all amazing. Whether you’re a meat eater, non-beef eater, only-poultry eater, pescaterian or vegetarian, there’s something here for you. My favorite is the Frisco, served with your choice of toppings on grilled sourdough bread. 658 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-0908; Coolcatcafe.com. (AM)

COOL CAT CAFE 24%

TEDDY’S BURGERS 16%

STEWZ MAUI BURGERS 6%

*

D.K. Kodama’s Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar has been on our regular dining rotation since 1996, and is your pick for this year’s Best Sushi. We love to start with the Matsuhisa-style Miso Butterfish, and then dive into our favorite nigiri sushi and any number of rolls on their expansive menu, including Sansei’s award-winning Panko-crusted Fresh Ahi Sashimi and Mango Crab Salad Hand Roll. Kihei and Kapalua; Sanseihawaii.com. (SC)

SANSEI SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & SUSHI BAR 42%

KOJIMA’S 9%

SUSHI PARADISE 8%

*

If there’s one thing we know on Maui, it’s poke. For some of the freshest on island, your pick for this year’s Best Poke is Kaohu Store. Although eaters go nuts for their Spicy Ninja Poke, this small, family-owned and locally operated poke shop stocks near-endless varieties. Check out their poke goods and plate lunch specials on Twitter and Instagram: @kaohustore. 1833 Kaohu St., Wailuku; 808-244-7878. (SC)

KAOHU STORE 37%

LIKE POKE FOOD TRUCK 32%

TAKAMIYA MARKET 13%

*

For pure efficiency and gastronomic satisfaction, few things beat a bento. For a vast selection of pre-packaged bento meals at reasonable prices, TJ’s Warehouse is this year’s Best Bento. TJ’s is open daily, with friendly service and all manner of Asian groceries, hot prepared foods at its okazuya deli, fresh seafood, as well as kitchen goods, dishware and catering services. 875 Alua St., Wailuku; 808-249-0825; Tjscateringmaui.com. (SC)

TJ WAREHOUSE 44%

OYAKO TEI 11%

PUKALANI SUPERETTE 11%

*

This year’s best pancakes on Maui winner is Tasty Crust. Located on Mill Street in Wailuku, here’s a huge shout out to one of Maui’s most legendary mom and pop restaurants. Known for their pancakes, cozy atmosphere and local kine vibes, we warmly congratulate Tasty Crust for the win. Here’s where you go for comfort food like traditional Spare Ribs, shrimp-based Saimin and lots of ono breakfast items (the BEST crispy bacon, too). Check it out if you haven’t been there lately. 1770 Mill St., Wailuku; 808-244-0845. (AM)

TASTY CRUST 26%

SLAPPY CAKES 20%

JACK’S INN 16%

*

World-renowned and perennial award winner Old Lahaina Lu’au is indeed Lahaina’s oldest luau and your choice for Best Luau on Maui. Old Lahaina Luau is beloved for its respectful presentation of an authentic Hawaiian luau showcasing Hawaiian music, regional cuisine, cultural dances and demos. Seven nights a week, visiting and local guests soak up Hawaii’s rich history in a stunning oceanfront lawn perfect for sunset views–not to mention that open bar and aloha-filled service. 1251 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-1998; Oldlahainaluau.com. (SC)

OLD LAHAINA LUAU 67%

FEAST AT LELE 13%

HYATT DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC 6%

*

The 2017 winner of best smoothie on Maui goes to Hawaiian Moon’s in Kihei. Home of the best healthy (non-alcoholic) blender concocted drinks on island, here’s where to go in Kihei for luscious fruit, herb and protein potions. We love the Sunset, Protein Fix and Ginger Moon smoothies. Whether you want to nurture your muscles after making gains at the gym, or if you’re looking for the ultimate nirvana after savasana, our readers say that this is the best spot. 2411 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-4356; Hawaiianmoons.com. (AM)

HAWAIIAN MOONS 33%

BAYA BOWLS 22%

CAFE CAFE 10%

*

Burritos at Maui Tacos come in many forms organized by Surf Burritos and Vegetarian Favorites. Although they are a franchise, they’re originally from Maui. Some of their best burritos include the Hana with BBQ pork, the Ho‘okipa with grilled fish and the black bean-stuffed Paia. That all makes total sense.Yo Quiero Maui Tacos! Islandwide; Mauitacos.com. (AM)

MAUI TACOS 42%

TAQUERIA CRUZ 18%

ONO TACOS 10%

*

Just like 2016, the best place for seafood on Maui is Honu Seafood & Pizza in Lahaina. Fabulous views, Green Hawaiian Sea Turtles (honu) on the shoreline and a fantastic menu? Really, how could you go wrong? Here we find island restaurateur Mark Ellman, doing his thing. At Honu, you’ll find that the service is always impeccable and that the menu is just as enticing with selections like Ahi Bruschetta, Grilled Spanish Octopus, Wok Fried Hawaiian Snapper and Rock Shrimp & Grits adorning their menu. 1295 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-9390; Honumaui.com. (AM)

HONU’S 25%

LAHAINA FISH CO. 22%

SEAHOUSE 13%

*

One of biggest indicators of an eatery’s forthcoming deliciousness is the aroma that wafts from its kitchen. In the case of Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse, voted Best BBQ on Maui this year, a heady scent of smoked and spiced meat will smack you in the face as soon as you are within 50 feet of its front doors, activating your salivary glands and enticing you to order brisket, ribs, chicken and the ever-intriguing Burnt Ends. 1913 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-8711; Fatdaddysmaui.com. (SC)

FAT DADDY’S SMOKEHOUSE 38%

BEACH BUM’S BAR & GRILL 28%

MAMA’S RIB’S & ROTISSERIE 12%

*

MauiTime readers voted Three’s Bar & Grill as having the Best Pupus this year and given their extensive menu, it’s easy to see why. There’s something appetizing for everyone, from Kalua Pork Nachos to Panko-crusted Ahi Rolls and Hurricane Fries tossed in furikake, topped with sriracha aioli and mochi crunch, as well as a full sushi bar, and so much more. 1945 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-3133; Threesbarandgrill.com. (SC)

THREE’S BAR & GRILL 16%

MILL HOUSE 12%

PINEAPPLE GRILL 6%

*

When not just any meat will do, you go to Ruth’s Chris Steak House for your Best Steak on Maui. Ruth’s Chris serves consistently high-quality USDA Prime beef, cooked to your specification and delivered to your table sizzling in butter on 500-degree plates. From a petite filet to a porterhouse for two, you’ll find the right cut that satisfies your most carnivorous urges. Wailea and Lahaina; Ruthschris.com. (SC)

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE 34%

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE 13%

DUO’S 11%

*

Our readers have voted Amigos as the best Mexican food on Maui since 2012! If you’re looking for some of the tastiest Mexican food on the island, head to Amigos. They have three locations on island: Kahului (Akaku Center), Kihei (Long’s Center) and Lahaina (Front Street). Amigos serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. That means you can have your huevos rancheros and your tacos, too! A handful of things that we especially love are their Taquitos, Shrimp Ceviche Bowl, Chile Relleno, Chicken Mole, Alambres and Carne Asada. Islandwide; Amigosmaui.com. (AM)

AMIGO’S 38%

POLLI’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT 18%

FERNANDO’S MEXICAN GRILL 7%

*

MauiTime readers have voted Sale Pepe as Maui’s best Italian food for 2017! At Sale Pepe, Maui foodies can find a large menu full of traditional and rustic food from the motherland shaped like a boot. Their menu changes on a seasonal basis, so you could never get bored ordering here. Favorite sfizi (small plates) include a 24 month cured Prosciutto Di Parma Black Label, Olive Di Castelvetrano and the Kealoha Caprese. The house made pasta and pizzas are always to die for, and their wine menu is molto bene. 878 Front St., Lahaina); 808-667-7667; Salepepemaui.com. (AM)

SALE PEPE 15%

CASANOVA 11%

FABIANI’S 10%

*

There’s a certain kind of joy in knowing exactly what you’re going to get. This ubiquitous fast-food chain–your vote for Best Chinese Food–offers standardized versions of your favorite Chinese-American dishes, like Orange Chicken and Beef Broccoli, along with its more health-minded “Wok Smart” entrees. For a quick bite with umami at just a few bucks, Panda Express is your comforting go-to when you’re on the go. Islandwide; Pandaexpress.com. (SC)

PANDA EXPRESS 40%

CHINA BOWL 31%

KING’S 7%

*

MauiTime readers love Tokyo Tei’s local, family-style restaurant, voting it this year’s Best Japanese Food on the island. You crave their Shrimp Tempura, Chicken Katsudon, Teriyaki Steak and Teishoku platters with meat and sashimi, served simply and with care. You also love its nostalgic, homey feel for dinner group outings and its Monday through Friday lunch specials. 1063 L. Main St., Wailuku; 808-242-9630; Tokyoteimaui.com. (SC)

TOKYO TEI 39%

NUKA’S 13%

JAPENGO 10%

*

For the second year in a row, Monsoon India in Kihei has won the title of Maui’s best Indian food. It’s no shock to us, because this elegant Indian restaurant consistently offers delicious North Indian cuisine with fabulous South Maui views. Chef Anu Radha and Tandoori Chef Joseph have created a menu full of perfectly seasoned curries, biryani and Eastern delicacies. Don’t forget to visit them for their Sunday buffet from 11:30am-2pm or call and ask them about their picnic lunches–they’re perfect for a beach day. 760 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-875-6666; Monsoonindiamaui.com. (AM)

MONSOON 63%

KAMANA KITCHEN 14%

INDIA EXPRESS 6%

*

When you need a break from your standard island fare, Pita Paradise offers a healthful and exotic oasis as your Best Mediterranean Food winner. Culinary wayfarers enjoy the Ziziki Bread and hummus, lamb gnocchi and gyro, and the unique Baklava Ice Cream Cake. Pita Paradise also infuses their Greek, Italian and Mediterranean dishes with local touches, like fresh fish caught daily by the owner. 34 Wailea Ike Dr.; 808-879-7177; Pitaparadisehawaii.com. (SC)

PITA PARADISE 51%

MEDITERRANEAN FOOD TRUCK 11%

HABIBI’S 11%

*

Local favorite A Saigon Café opened in 1993, moved to its current location in 1995, and has since gained national attention for having some of the best Vietnamese food in the state. Aside from its use of fresh ingredients and tons of vegetarian options, A Saigon Cafe is noted for its friendlier-than-average service in a convivial atmosphere that only complements the abundance of flavors coming out of the kitchen. 1792 Main St., Wailuku; 808-243-9560; Asaigoncafe.com. (SC)

A SAIGON CAFE 53%

BA-LE 20%

VIETNAMESE CUISINE 15%

*

In February of 2016, Oahu’s favorite Filipino restaurant opened a location at the Maui Mall. If you haven’t had a chance to dine there yet, make sure to put this on your list of to-do’s. Max’s is a great place for a family-style lunch or dinner with big share plates and authentic menu items from the Philippines. Perhaps the most popular dish Max’s is known for is their fried chicken, but they also have delicious lumpia, adobo and crispy Lechon Kawali Sig. Having people over but don’t want to cook? No worries–they do party platters, too. 70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului; 808-419-6784; Maxsrestaurantusa.com. (AM)

MAX’S RESTAURANT 32%

PARADISE SUPER MART 17%

TANTE’S 11%

*

For the second year in a row, Paia Town’s legendary natural and organic food market has been voted best health food store on Maui. Yes, you have to brave North Shore traffic to enter Mana’s threshold, but it’s definitely worth it! Mana has an awesome salad bar, great bulk items and a vitamin room, an awesome produce section, and is still one of the best priced grocery stores on Maui. One of our favorite things about Mana Foods is that they have the best staff ever–so much aloha and knowledge in one place is inspiring. 49 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-8078; Manafoodsmaui.com. (AM)

MANA FOODS 42%

HAWAIIAN MOONS 17%

ALIVE & WELL 15%

*

MauiTime readers choose the Upcountry Farmer’s Market as the best on the island. Located behind the Kulamalu Center (near Long’s in Pukalani), you’ll find this beautiful country-style market every Saturday morning from 7-11am. It’s not just a weekly thing–it’s a community experience in itself. Here, you’ll find locally grown organic produce, flowers, fresh baked breads, warm samosas, raw and vegan foods, locally made jewelry, art, tropical plants and more. This is a great market to initiate into your weekly shopping routine with keiki activities and friendly aloha vibes. 6240 Kula Hwy.; Upcountryfarmersmarket.com. (AM)

UPCOUNTRY FARMER’S MARKET 55%

HONOKOWAI FARMER’S MARKET 13%

MAUI SWAP MEET 6%

*

Your pick for Best Healthy Restaurant, Choice Health Bar is a “bummer-free zone” where healthful choices, friendly service and yummy goodness await! Choose from an assortment of smoothies, salads, acai bowls, cold-pressed juices, Kombucha on tap, or order from the vegan menu–all using fresh, local, organic produce–and chill in the colorful cafe, with plenty of seating and good vibes all around. 1087 Limahana Pl., Lahaina; 808-661-7711; Choicehealthbar.com. (SC)

CHOICE HEALTH BAR 29%

MAUI KOMBUCHA 23%

JOY’S LIVE! 12%

*

Best Local Farm Kula Country Farms is a fourth-generation operation highlighting the agricultural abundance of Maui. With panoramic views of the island, Kula Country Farms provides an annual pumpkin patch in the fall, and strawberry picking in the spring. Plus, a country store and produce stand offering fresh fruits and jams, oils, marinades and more. Open Monday through Saturday year-round, with horse swings and farm animals for the keiki. 375 Koheo Rd., Kula; 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com. (SC)

KULA COUNTRY FARMS 23%

KUMU FARMS 21%

O‘O FARMS 8%

*

Situated in Lower Kula, Surfing Goat Dairy has been producing award winning gourmet goat cheeses for over nine years. MauiTime readers haven’t voted Surfing Goat as best local food product since 2011, but we’re happy to see them back on the list for 2017. You can visit their dairy on the slopes of Mt. Haleakala to feed the goats with you keiki or attend a goat milking tour. In their shop you’ll find lots of great gift items like cheeses, gift baskets, goats milk soaps and gourmet goat cheese chocolate truffles. 3651 Omaopio Rd., Kula); 808-878-2870; Surfinggoatdairy.com. (AM)

SURFING GOAT DAIRY CHEESE 9%

PONO PIES 7%

MAUI GOLD PINEAPPLES 5%

*

Located across the road from the Costco gas station is where you’ll find Maui’s best food truck, Thai Mee Up. Not only are they the best, but they are also one of the newest food truck restaurants on Maui. Owned by Chef Tom Sribura (who was a chef at Mama’s Fish House for over 20 years), this is where to go to taste fresh favors of Thailand with super reasonable price points. The menu is full of tantalizing items like Pad Thai, Tom Yum and Curry Bowls, but you must try their Fried Cornish Game Hen and the Crispy Garlic Shrimp. Also, don’t sleep on the specials. Thai Mee Up always has a rotating selection of flavor-full daily specials that you’ll definitely want to try. 591 Haleakala Hwy., Kahului; 808-214-3369; Thaimeeup.com. (AM)

THAI MEE UP 12%

MAUI FRESH STREATERY 9%

MO ‘ONO 8%

*

The Westside loves Down the Hatch for its centrally located, shaded courtyard oasis of drinks and dishes served with “Southern aloha.” And since its recent appearances on the Travel Channel’s Booze Traveler: Best Bars and the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, so does the rest of the world. In addition to its extended happy hour (2-6pm), this festive Front Street bar is a late-night hot spot for the drinking masses. 658 Front St., Lahaina; 808-661-4900; Dthmaui.com. (SC)

DOWN THE HATCH 17%

WHAT ALE’S YOU 8%

DOG & DUCK 4%

*

It’s no surprise that Maui’s best new bar is The Dirty Monkey in Lahaina. Located on Front Street in the old Moose McGillicuddy’s spot, Dirty Monkey has hit the West Maui late night scene with a huge bang! First, no attention to detail was spared when creating their cocktail menu that’s full of top shelf liquor concoctions. It’s a mixology lover’s dream come true with drinks like the Haiku, made with Suntory Toki Whiskey, Green Chartreuse, lemon and pineapple. We’re also stoked on their late night DJ selections. For example, legendary house music DJ Donald Glaude will be playing there on Aug. 12. See you there! 844 Front St., Lahaina; 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com. (AM)

THE DIRTY MONKEY 31%

SHEARWATER TAVERN 23%

PINT & CORK 17%

*

Maui loves Chef Sheldon Simeon so much! From Top Chef to Star Noodle, Migrant to Tin Roof, this Maui chef and restaurateur is a local legend. Taste and experience Maui’s best chef in action at Tin Roof in Kahului. Open from 10am-2pm Monday-Saturday, get your okole there for the best lunch of your life. Choose from items like the Kau Kau Tins, Poke Bowl, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Saimin and Dry Mein. 360 Papa Pl. Ste Y, Kahului; 808-868-0753; Tinroofmaui.com. (AM)

SHELDON SIMEON, TIN ROOF 18%

JEFF SCHEER, MILL HOUSE 9%

CHEF TYLUN PANG, KO RESTAURANT 6%

*

A long-standing favorite for patio dining in Paia, Milagros Food Company is also your winner for Best Happy Hour. Served 3-6pm daily inside and out, with $3 select beers, $4 house margaritas, and $6 food specials, Milagros is a darn-near Happy Hour miracle. Friendly service, a great selection of tequilas, and they’re the first on Maui to introduce biodegradable straws! So you can now sip your HH ‘rita in eco-style. 3 Baldwin Ave., Paia; 808-579-8755; Milagrosfoodcompany.com. (SC)

MILAGROS FOOD COMPANY 18%

5 PALMS 17%

TOMMY BAHAMAS 6%

*

It looks like a tiki shack and feels like home–only better, because there’s booze. South Shore Tiki Lounge wins your Best Pau Hana vote this year for providing your hard-earned drinks and pupus with a smile, live music on its lanai, and a daily happy hour from 11am to 6pm, which means all your friends are there anyway. 1913 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-874-6444; Southshoretikilounge.com. (SC)

SOUTH SHORE TIKI LOUNGE 14%

KONO’S ON THE GREEN 11%

MAUI BREWING CO. 8%

*

Spanky’s Riptide, with its colorful outpost at 505 Front Street, is like an open-air clubhouse for sports lovers who like to drink. Or drink lovers who like sports. Either way, you can count on Best Female Bartender Ginny Block to be your supercool clubhouse leader when she’s womanning the bar, hitting it out of the park with cold libations and warm smiles for all. 505 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-2337; Spankysmaui.com. (SC)

GINNY BLOCK, SPANKYS 15%

KATIE HEALY, PINT AND CORK 5%

MAYA ALEXANDER, DOWN THE HATCH 5%

*

Ryan Kobel tends bar at one of the newest Wailea destinations, and Maui can’t get enough of his wicked pours. Voted best male bartender on Maui, Kobel is a cut above the rest. He knows craft beer, whiskey and bourbon for sure but whatever your libation he’s got it at Pint & Cork. 3750 Wailea Alanui, 808-727-2038; Thepintandcork.com. (JR)

RYAN KOBEL, PINT AND CORK 13%

JOHNNY BURRIS, STAR NOODLE 12%

ANTHONY JENSEN, MANOLI’S 6%

*

Luana at the Fairmont Kea Lani is a lovely oceanfront lounge primed for sunset viewing. But of its most remarkable features is inspired bartender Aaron Alcala-Mosley, MauiTime readers’ vote for Best Mixologist. It’s clear that Alcala-Mosley is part craft cocktail-artist, part superior liquor-historian, and his passion for well balanced drinks–and the people who love them–is infectious as well as thirst-inducing. 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-875-4100; Fairmont.com. (SC)

AARON ALCALA-MOSLEY, LUANA LOUNGE, FAIRMONT KEA LANI 22%

ADAM RIO, DOWN THE HATCH 13%

BRANDON ALLRED, FLEETWOOD’S 10%

*

Maui Brewing Company launched in 2005. Since then it’s become Hawaii’s largest craft beer brewery, distributing its elixirs to 22 states plus the District of Columbia, as well as internationally! Maui Brewing Co. wins Best Locally Made Drink for its four flagship brews, limited release drinks and that tasty Island Root Beer. You can sample all at its brewery in Kihei or its pub in Lahaina, both of which feature over 34 rotating specialty brews that can be sampled by flight. Kihei and Kahana; Mauibrewingco.com. (SC)

MAUI BREWING CO. BEER 28%

OCEAN VODKA 17%

HALIIMAILE DISTILLERY 5%

*

Once again, Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors has been voted the best liquor store on Maui. We all know that Tamura’s is the spot for stocking up on beers, booze and their great poke. Tamura’s is so amazing because they really do have everything you need under one roof! You could travel to five different groceries stores on Maui, and still not find a wine selection as deep and vast and incredible as Tamura’s wine ridden lanes of golden opportunity. 199 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-873-8000; Tamurasfinewine.com. (AM)

TAMURA’S 66%

ALOHA LIQUOR 13%

LIQUOR SHACK AND GRINDS 7%

*

For damn good coffee from beans that are 100 percent locally grown and roasted, Akamai Coffee Co. wins this year’s Best Local Coffee House. Whether you’re driving through their Home Depot parking lot hut or stopping by their shop in Kihei, you’ll perk up with any number of specialty lattes–like their Hawaiian Honeybee with honey, vanilla and coconut, or Aloha with macadamia nut and coconut–and fresh baked pastries, served “joyfully.” 1325 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-868-3251; Truck at Home Depot Parking Lot; Akamaicoffee.com. (SC)

AKAMAI COFFEE CO. 24%

SIP ME 21%

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC 12%

*

When you dine out at Matteo’s Osteria and Russell Krawlowetz is your server, you know you’re in for an exquisite evening. Krawlowetz stops at nothing to make the dining experience unique and memorable, from the drinks to dessert. Buon Appetito! 161 Wailea Ike Pl.; 808-891-8466; Matteosmaui.com. (JR)

RUSSELL KRAWLOWETZ, MATTEO’S OSTERIA 16%

MATTHEW GOETTER, KULA BISTRO 6%

DALE FORSYTHE, LAHAINA GRILL 6%

*

Our readers say the vivacious Megan Kanekoa makes the best cup a joe. Wailuku Coffee Co. is the place to be for an excellent coffee drink. This talented lady knows espresso culture like the back of her hand. Her cafe specializes in fresh cafe cuisine, daily baked goods, gluten-free and vegan items, superb coffee drinks, smoothies, lemonades, fresh juices and milkshakes. 26 N. Market St., Wailuku; 808-495-0259; Wailukucoffeeco.com. (JR)

MEGAN KANEKOA, WAILUKU COFFEE CO 27%

ANNE DUBSKY, MAUI COFFEE ROASTERS 10%

CHRISTINA SARASOLA, ALBA’S CUBAN COLADAS 6%

*

Sometimes we like to keep our drinks simple. Top quality bourbon, served neat, takes the edge off, while making us feel like the classy broads we are. Or the manly man we might be. Anyway, it’s not about gender. It’s about your Best Cocktail & Bar: Bourbon at Cow Pig Bun, which has a nice long list of the good stuff, in a cozy cool bar that’s away from the populated fray of South Kihei, with actual mixologists and surprisingly decent sunset views. 535 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-875-8100; Cowpigbun.com. (SC)

COW PIG BUN, BOURBON 20%

TIFFANY’S, JACK AND COKE 9%

FLEETWOOD’S, MAI TAI 8%

*

For the second year in a row, Monkeypod Kitchen’s Mai Tai has reigned once again! Who doesn’t love Maui’s best Mai Tai with the sweetest and most decadent lilikoi foam topping ever. You could just imagine swimming in that foam, or perhaps floating on it like a cloud. Again, many mahalos to mixologist Jason Vendrell for creating this celebrated twist on a classic. Now we all know what dreams are made of. 10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. (AM)

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN 42%

LEILANI’S 6%

TIKI BAR (KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL) 4%

*

The Fairmont Kea Lani’s Ko Restaurant has been doling out the love for Hawaii residents for years. Voted again for Best Kama‘aina Deal, Ko Restaurant extends to locals a generous “Buy one entree, get the second one free; buy one appetizer, get the second one free,” promotion (for parties of up to eight guests) as well as 25 percent off drinks! With ambience galore, and world-class cuisine, a night at Ko is a good value. 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.; 808-875-2210; Korestaurant.com. (SC)

KO 31%

PULEHU 15%

SPAGO MAUI 5%

*

Last year’s Best New Bar is this year’s Best Kept Secret! Taverna is your pick for escaping the bustle of Front Street, and relaxing amidst the beatific surroundings of Kapalua’s lush hillside. Delicious Italian cuisine and creative cocktails that are moderately priced (excepting the “Billionaire” options), local and craft beers on tap, wines, spritzer and negronis are all on offer at its expansive rectangular bar and modern rustic dining room. Tell everyone. 2000 Village Rd., Kapalua); 808-667-2426; Tavernamaui.com. (SC)

TAVERNA 10%

CAFE DES AMIS 6%

808 BISTRO 5%

*

Late night restaurants are few and far between on the Valley Isle, but we can always count on Zippy’s in Kahului for the win. Arrived on a late night flight? Leaving a party or a show at the MACC, it’s after 9pm, and you are starving? Yes, that’s a perfect reason to hit up Zippy’s for their famous Original Recipe Chili (served since 1966). You can also tend to your late night cravings with some of their Golden Fried Chicken, Oxtail Soup, french fries or tantalizing selections from their Napoleon Bakery. 15 Ho‘okele St., Kahului; 808-856-7599; Zippys.com. (AM)

ZIPPY’S 24%

LAHAINA SPORTS BAR 16%

LAHAINA COOLERS 14%

*

For three consecutive years, the amazing Komoda Store & Bakery in Makawao has won Maui’s best bakery title by our lovely readers. If you haven’t yet been, then you don’t know Maui as well as you think you do. Next time your sweet tooth is begging for some out-of-this-world 100 percent satisfaction, head up to Makawao for yummy cream puffs, glazed stick donuts (that literally melt in your mouth), guava malasadas and butter rolls. Komoda’s is closed on Sunday’s and Wednesday’s and opens at 7am every other day of the week. Our suggestion is to arrive as early as possible, because they do sell out fast, and then you’re tears will just be rolling down the slopes of Haleakala. 3674 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-572-7261. (AM)

KOMODA’S BAKERY 25%

STILLWELL’S BAKERY AND CAFE 16%

MAUI PIE COMPANY 8%

*

A tamale, or tamal, is a staple in Latin American cuisine, generally reserved for festive occasions. What restaurant could be more festive than one bedecked with a plethora of pinatas? Las Pinatas clearly has the Best Tamales on Maui; in fact, you party down with their large cornmeal pocket stuffed with shredded meat and smothered in sauce when you go there. You’ll also appreciate the value of such a satisfying and inexpensive treat, which may or may not affect your dancing. 395 Dairy Rd., Kahului; 808-877-8707; Pinatasmaui.com. (SC)

RUNNER-UP: LA TAPATIA

*

It’s easy to adore Bev Gannon’s latest incarnation of a chicken sandwich in her Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich–battered chicken thighs with homemade pickled jalapeño slaw and Cholula aioli on a Komodo Bakery bun, accompanied by French fries. And now’s your time to re-visit: this month Hali‘imaile General Store announced a new kama‘aina discount for residents that includes 20-percent off dinner entrees; and buy one, get one free with purchase of a lunch entree. 900 Hali‘imaile Rd., Makawao); 808-572-2666; Hgsmaui.com. (SC)

RUNNER-UP: Tin Roof