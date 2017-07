BEST MALE BARTENDER

RYAN KOBEL, PINT & CORK

Ryan Kobel tends bar at one of the newest Wailea destinations, and Maui can’t get enough of his wicked pours. Voted best male bartender on Maui, Kobel is a cut above the rest. He knows craft beer, whiskey and bourbon for sure but whatever your libation he’s got it at Pint & Cork. 3750 Wailea Alanui, 808-727-2038; Thepintandcork.com. (JR)

RYAN KOBEL, PINT AND CORK 13%

JOHNNY BURRIS, STAR NOODLE 12%

ANTHONY JENSEN, MANOLI’S 6%