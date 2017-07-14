MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Mai Tai on Maui: Monkeypod Kitchen’s Lilikoi Mai Tai

BEST MAI TAI

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN’S LILIKOI MAI TAI

For the second year in a row, Monkeypod Kitchen’s Mai Tai has reigned once again! Who doesn’t love Maui’s best Mai Tai with the sweetest and most decadent lilikoi foam topping ever. You could just imagine swimming in that foam, or perhaps floating on it like a cloud. Again, many mahalos to mixologist Jason Vendrell for creating this celebrated twist on a classic. Now we all know what dreams are made of. 10 Wailea Gateway Pl., Kihei); 808-891-2322; Monkeypodkitchen.com. (AM)

MONKEYPOD KITCHEN 42%

LEILANI’S 6%

TIKI BAR (KA‘ANAPALI BEACH HOTEL) 4%