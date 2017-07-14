MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Lunch on Maui: 808 On Main

BEST LUNCH

808 ON MAIN

Midday hunger is no joke. But if 808 On Main is within your sight, not to worry! MauiTime readers smartly voted for the consistently great service and food at this airy eatery, with creative pupus like the Lamb Lettuce Wraps and Mediterranean Nachos, salad options like the “Uncle Chad” with goat cheese and candied pecans, a wide array of sandwiches and burgers like the Salmon Spinach, as well as Kimchee Fries and housemade S’mores. 2051 Main St., Wailuku; 808-242-1111; 808onmain.com. (SC)

808 ON MAIN 16%

LEODA’S KITCHEN 9%

RELISH 4%