MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Luau on Maui: Old Lahaina Luau

BEST LUAU
Old Lahaina Luau
World-renowned and perennial award winner Old Lahaina Lu’au is indeed Lahaina’s oldest luau and your choice for Best Luau on Maui. Old Lahaina Luau is beloved for its respectful presentation of an authentic Hawaiian luau showcasing Hawaiian music, regional cuisine, cultural dances and demos. Seven nights a week, visiting and local guests soak up Hawaii’s rich history in a stunning oceanfront lawn perfect for sunset views–not to mention that open bar and aloha-filled service. 1251 Front St., Lahaina; 808-667-1998; Oldlahainaluau.com. (SC)
OLD LAHAINA LUAU 67%
FEAST AT LELE 13%
HYATT DRUMS OF THE PACIFIC 6%
