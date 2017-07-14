MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Locally Made Drink on Maui: Maui Brewing Co. Beer

BEST LOCALLY MADE DRINK

MAUI BREWING CO. BEER

Maui Brewing Company launched in 2005. Since then it’s become Hawaii’s largest craft beer brewery, distributing its elixirs to 22 states plus the District of Columbia, as well as internationally! Maui Brewing Co. wins Best Locally Made Drink for its four flagship brews, limited release drinks and that tasty Island Root Beer. You can sample all at its brewery in Kihei or its pub in Lahaina, both of which feature over 34 rotating specialty brews that can be sampled by flight. Kihei and Kahana; Mauibrewingco.com. (SC)

MAUI BREWING CO. BEER 28%

OCEAN VODKA 17%

HALIIMAILE DISTILLERY 5%