MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Sandwich on Maui: 808 Deli

BEST LOCAL SANDWICH

808 DELI

Across the street from Kam II, this year’s Best Local Sandwich winner 808 Deli churns out all manner of meat and non-meat between slices of bread (or whole grain wraps, if you’re into that sort of thing). Cold sandos, toasted hoagies and paninis are on the menu, along with salads, gourmet hot dogs, a few breakfast items, a keiki menu and a “Beach Box To Go.” It’s no frills but deli-cious! 2511 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-879-1111; 808deli.com. (SC)

808 DELI 32%

LEODA’S KITCHEN 9%

MR. SUB’S 7%