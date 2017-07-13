MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Pizza on Maui: Pizza Madness

BEST LOCAL PIZZA

PIZZA MADNESS

We’ve always considered pizza to be one of the most important food groups. And on Maui, there’s no shortage of the cheese pie. But this year, we go crazy for Pizza Madness, voted Best Local Pizza for its fresh toppings and flavorful sauce on ‘zas offered in four sizes (the foam sea creatures on the walls may have helped). Diners also rave about their crispy chicken wings, which is not pizza, but makes for an excellent accompaniment to the star lunacy here. 1455 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-270-9888; Pizzamadnessmaui.com. (SC)

PIZZA MADNESS 39%

SHAKA PIZZA 18%

SERPICO’S RESTAURANT 9%