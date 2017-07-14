MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Food Product on Maui: Surfing Goat Dairy Cheese

BEST LOCAL FOOD PRODUCT

SURFING GOAT DAIRY CHEESE

Situated in Lower Kula, Surfing Goat Dairy has been producing award winning gourmet goat cheeses for over nine years. MauiTime readers haven’t voted Surfing Goat as best local food product since 2011, but we’re happy to see them back on the list for 2017. You can visit their dairy on the slopes of Mt. Haleakala to feed the goats with you keiki or attend a goat milking tour. In their shop you’ll find lots of great gift items like cheeses, gift baskets, goats milk soaps and gourmet goat cheese chocolate truffles. 3651 Omaopio Rd., Kula); 808-878-2870; Surfinggoatdairy.com. (AM)

SURFING GOAT DAIRY CHEESE 9%

PONO PIES 7%

MAUI GOLD PINEAPPLES 5%