MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Food on Maui: Da Kitchen Cafe

BEST LOCAL FOOD

DA KITCHEN CAFE

Island-style food made with Aloha? Yes, please! It’s no biggie that Da Kitchen has won best local food spot on Maui two years in a row. First of all, their Fried Spam Musubi is the bomb.com. Second, they have the best Lau Lau plate on island… plus, their Chicken Katsu plate is made with hormone free chicken. Here’s a big thanks to Da Kitchen for serving up the tastiest and most consistent local food on island. Have you ever had a Polynesian Paralysis Moco? How about a Kanak Attack Combo Moco? Yeah, check these guys out ASAP. 425 Koloa St., Kahului; 808-871-7782; Dakitchen.com. (AM)

DA KITCHEN CAFE 36%

POI BY DA POUND 20%

808 GRINDZ CAFE 5%