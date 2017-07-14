Maui Time

You are here: Home / Best of Maui / Best Maui Restaurants and Bars, Food and Drink / MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Farm on Maui: Kula Country Farms

MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Farm on Maui: Kula Country Farms

by Leave a Comment

BEST LOCAL FARM

KULA COUNTRY FARMS

Best Local Farm Kula Country Farms is a fourth-generation operation highlighting the agricultural abundance of Maui. With panoramic views of the island, Kula Country Farms provides an annual pumpkin patch in the fall, and strawberry picking in the spring. Plus, a country store and produce stand offering fresh fruits and jams, oils, marinades and more. Open Monday through Saturday year-round, with horse swings and farm animals for the keiki. 375 Koheo Rd., Kula; 808-878-8381; Kulacountryfarmsmaui.com. (SC)

 

KULA COUNTRY FARMS 23%

KUMU FARMS 21%

O‘O FARMS 8%

 

Comments

comments