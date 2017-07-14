MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Coffee House on Maui: Akamai Coffee

BEST LOCAL COFFEE HOUSE

AKAMAI COFFEE CO.

For damn good coffee from beans that are 100 percent locally grown and roasted, Akamai Coffee Co. wins this year’s Best Local Coffee House. Whether you’re driving through their Home Depot parking lot hut or stopping by their shop in Kihei, you’ll perk up with any number of specialty lattes–like their Hawaiian Honeybee with honey, vanilla and coconut, or Aloha with macadamia nut and coconut–and fresh baked pastries, served “joyfully.” 1325 S. Kihei Rd.; 808-868-3251; Truck at Home Depot Parking Lot; Akamaicoffee.com. (SC)

AKAMAI COFFEE CO. 24%

SIP ME 21%

MAUI COFFEE ATTIC 12%