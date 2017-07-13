MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Local Cheap Eats on Maui: Sam Sato’s

BEST LOCAL CHEAP EATS

SAM SATO’S

Sam Sato’s for the win… always. We are so thankful for our local Maui food spots, and this one takes the cake for local cheap eats this year. On Maui, and throughout the outer islands, these kinds of ‘mom and pop’ shops are totally disappearing and it’s devastating. Get your okole to Sam Sato’s ASAP and try everything on the menu. If you want the best local cheap eats, you should try their Dry Mein, BBQ Beef Sticks, French Fries, Saimin and the whole breakfast menu. 1750 Wili Pa Loop, Wailuku; 808-244-7124. (AM)

SAM SATO 21%

NAGASAKO 12%

BAMBOO GRILL 5%