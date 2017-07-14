MauiTime Best of Maui 2017: Best Liquor Store on Maui: Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors

BEST LIQUOR STORE

TAMURAS FINE WINE & LIQUORS

Once again, Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors has been voted the best liquor store on Maui. We all know that Tamura’s is the spot for stocking up on beers, booze and their great poke. Tamura’s is so amazing because they really do have everything you need under one roof! You could travel to five different groceries stores on Maui, and still not find a wine selection as deep and vast and incredible as Tamura’s wine ridden lanes of golden opportunity. 199 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-873-8000; Tamurasfinewine.com. (AM)

TAMURA’S 66%

ALOHA LIQUOR 13%

LIQUOR SHACK AND GRINDS 7%